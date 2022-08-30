The Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division Task Force for Regional Auto Theft Prevention issued a community alert, Friday, cautioning owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles that a viral TikTok auto theft trend may be the reason behind an increase in vehicle thefts of key-based systems that makes them easy to steal.

“The current Tik-Tok Kia/Hyundai social media challenge is compromising factor for the increase in vehicle thefts,” the alert said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.