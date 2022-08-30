The Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division Task Force for Regional Auto Theft Prevention issued a community alert, Friday, cautioning owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles that a viral TikTok auto theft trend may be the reason behind an increase in vehicle thefts of key-based systems that makes them easy to steal.
“The current Tik-Tok Kia/Hyundai social media challenge is compromising factor for the increase in vehicle thefts,” the alert said.
Kia and Hyundai vehicles made up nearly 13% of all vehicle thefts in the city of Los Angeles, last year, according to the department. Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Los Angeles increased 7%, so far, this year, to account for almost 20% of all vehicle thefts.
According to the alert, Kia and Hyundai vehicles produced between 2010 through 2021 are not equipped with an ignition immobilizer.
“Therefore, these vehicle ignitions can be compromised using a USB cable,” the alert said.
Department officials recommended Kia and Hyundai owners of those model years use a steering wheel locking device or aftermarket anti-theft system to deter theft.
Other tips to minimize theft include installing a battery disconnect switch, installing a kill switch, locking all windows and doors, parking in a well-lit areas and installing a GPS tracking device.
The TikTok trend reportedly began in Milwaukee, Wis., according to a Car and Driver article that said vehicles produced by the two automakers accounted for 67% of all stolen vehicles in the city in 2021.
The trend reportedly started when a group calling itself “Kia Boyz” produced a video tutorial shot in Milwaukee showing how to steal the auto brands, the article said.
