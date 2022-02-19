Virgin Galactic has reopened ticket sales to the general public for suborbital spaceflights on board the company’s SpaceShipTwo spacecraft.
The general public ticket sales started, Wednesday, for future flights; the company expects to begin commercial passenger flights this year, although no date is set.
The price is $450,000 per ticket, with a $150,000 deposit required and the balance due before the flight, according to a Virgin Galactic release.
“At Virgin Galactic, we believe that space is transformational,” CEO Michael Colglazier said. “We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service, later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet.”
Virgin Galactic operates suborbital spaceflights from Spaceport America in New Mexico using the Mojave-developed SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo aircraft.
Included in the ticket is several days of preparations for a 90-minute spaceflight, and stays at what a press release calls “forthcoming custom accommodations.”
Ticket purchasers also become members of the Future Astronaut community, for which Virgin Galactic sponsors “money-can’t-buy experiences, events, trips and space-readiness activities while they await their spaceflight,” according to the press release.
The company began selling tickets long before the spacecraft was completed, let alone tested. Early on, tickets sold for $200,000 or $250,000.
At last report, there were around 700 customers awaiting flights.
Along with the latest round of ticket sales, the company revealed a new logo and branding. The new logo shows a silhouette of the unique SpaceShipTwo spacecraft, nose pointed up, above the word “Galactic.” The iconic Virgin Company script logo is on the spacecraft.
It replaces a logo of a round blue ring with black center, fashioned initially on founder Richard Branson’s eye. The image on the company’s spacecraft “Unity” is modeled on physicist Stephen Hawking’s eye.
Virgin Galactic’s latest test flight was July 11, a highly publicized event with Branson on board.
The company stated in August, it planned to ground Unity and the WhiteKnightTwo mothership named “Eve” for maintenance and improvements later this year.
For the Eve mothership, this maintenance period includes “enhancements” to enable the company to increase its flight rate by reducing the time required between each flight from seven to eight weeks, down to four to five weeks.
According to the earlier announcement, these enhancements will be done in Mojave and were expected to be completed in mid-2022. They are intended to increase the number of flights needed between major inspections from 10 to 100.
Information on ticket sales is at www.virgingalactic.com
