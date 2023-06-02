LANCASTER — Tickets are on sale for two of the four Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Area concert headliners for the 2023 AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival, “A Barn Good Time,” scheduled for Sept. 22 through Oct. 1 (dark on Sept. 27) at the AV Fair & Event Center, organizers of the Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival announced Thursday.

Headlining on opening day, Sept. 22, will be country artist/songwriter Randy Houser. Opening for Houser will be Rodney Atkins. On Sept. 25, Grammy Award winner Clint Black will grace the stage. Opening for Black will be country artist Ned LeDoux.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.