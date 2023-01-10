LOS ANGELES — Free tickets for a “celebration of life” in honor of famed Southland mountain lion P-22 were quickly distributed, Monday, but organizers said the Feb. 4 event at the Greek Theatre will be live-streamed for those who were unable to snag a seat.
The event is free, but tickets are required. The tickets became available, Monday, through Ticketmaster, but by midday they were all claimed.
Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area assured residents via Twitter that “there will be a live stream of the celebration,” although exact details were still being finalized.
No other details of the event itself have been released, but the two-hour celebration is expected to include musical performances, dancing and food, along with people speaking “about their connections to P-22.”
The lion was euthanized, Dec. 17, after being examined by wildlife officials who captured the cat following recent signs of distress, including a series of attacks on pet dogs in the area.
The lion, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the San Diego and Hollywood freeways to reach his recent roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.
Known as the “Hollywood Cat,” P-22 became the face of the NPS’s program to track local lions in the Santa Monica Mountains. His exploits were documented in various media accounts, including his daring freeway crossings, hiding out under a Los Feliz home in a standoff that drew widespread attention and being named a suspect in the killing of a koala at the Los Angeles Zoo.
He was believed to be about 11 or 12 years old, making him the oldest cat in the NPS’ study of Southland lions. He is believed to have been born in the Santa Monica Mountains, somehow finding his way to his tiny, nine-square-mile home in Griffith Park, separated from his birth area by two of the busiest freeways in the world.
Defying expectations, he persisted for more than 10 years in the smallest home range that has ever been recorded for an adult male mountain lion.
He was initially captured and outfitted with a tracking collar, in 2012. At the time of his last capture, he weighed 123 pounds.
After he was captured, last month, wildlife experts said P-22 had facial injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
