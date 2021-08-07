Virgin Galactic announced Thursday it is reopening ticket sales for suborbital spaceflights on board its SpaceShipTwo rocket plane, with commercial passenger flights set to begin in the latter half of next year.
The information was provided as part of the company’s second quarter earnings report.
The price of tickets has increased since the first “future astronauts” signed up as much as 15 years ago. The company has some 600 reservations already, for which people paid $200,000 or $250,000, officials said.
Those who signed up more recently to signify their interest in purchasing tickets with a $1,000 deposit, the “One Small Step” program, will get first chance at purchase the new tickets. There are more than 1,000 of these, CEO Michael Colglazier said.
The tickets now start at $450,000, with single-seat, multi-seat friends and family, and full-flight buyout options. Packages will be tailored to individual passenger groups, Colglazier said.
Research flights, which include training for the researcher on board, remain at $600,000 for a per-seat equivalent.
Following the July 11 fully crewed flight with founder Richard Branson, the company announced a contest for two tickets through Omaze.com. More than 125,000 people from 190 countries donated to enter to date, Colglazier said.
A second-priority list will soon open on the Virgin Galactic website for the next set of prospective passengers, following those who have already purchased tickets or made the $1,000 down payment.
Prior to starting passenger service, Virgin Galactic still has a couple more test flights scheduled with the SpaceShipTwo vehicle dubbed “Unity,” as well as the initial, unpowered test flight of the second craft, “Imagine.”
Imagine, built at the company’s facility at the Mojave Air and Space Port, was unveiled in March and is the first of a new series of craft called SpaceShip III.
The next test flight will be in September with Unity. It is a revenue-generating science flight for the Italian Air Force.
Following that flight, Unity and the WhiteKnightTwo mothership dubbed “Eve” will be subject to maintenance and improvements. For the Eve mothership, this maintenance period includes “enhancements” to enable the company to increase its flight rate by reducing the time required between each flight from seven to eight weeks down to four to five weeks, Colglazier said.
These enhancements will be done in Mojave and are expected to be completed in mid-2022. They are intended to increase the number of flights needed between major inspections from 10 to 100.
“What we’re really doing here is adding durability into the ship,” Colglazier said. “That’s really important for us.”
When Eve is back to work, there will be one more test flight to check the modifications of both craft, before beginning commercial service, Colglazier said.
Virgin Galactic is developing a new “Delta class” of both spacecraft and motherships for even higher flight rates, aiming for a one-week turnaround. The designs are expected to be completed later this month.
The company is “really leaning heavily” into development of the new class of rocket planes and motherships in order to reach their desired flight rate and accommodate interest in the flights, Colglazier said.
These vehicles will form the bulk of the fleet and flight operations in the future.
“Delta class and the new mothership program clearly are important new programs for us as a company and we’ll be aligning our energy towards them,” he said.
To that end, it is raising funds for the necessary production facilities for the delta class vehicles.
