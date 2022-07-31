Mega Millions Jackpot

Customers line up to purchase items at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Ill., where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw, Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.

