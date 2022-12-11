MOJAVE — The Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will not be practicing at the Mojave Air and Space Port, early next year, as previously planned, airport officials announced, this week.
Despite efforts by the airport, Thunderbirds and other federal officials, the Federal Aviation Administration would not provide the airspace restriction required by the flight team to hold their practices, Mojave Air and Space Port Interim General Manager/CEO Tim Reid said.
“We tried our hardest to make this practice work, including working with the FAA, Edwards AFB, Joshua Center (air traffic control), and the R-2508 (military restricted airspace that includes Edwards),” he said, in an email to the Antelope Valley Press. “But I’m confident this will not be our last opportunity.”
After visiting the airport, in September, to determine its suitability, the Thunderbirds had decided to hold the second leg of their winter training in Mojave, from Jan. 23 to Feb. 4.
The team requires what is known as a Temporary Flight Restriction, which clears the immediate airspace from other traffic while the team goes through its paces. FAA officials, however, would not grant the restriction for the two-week training period in Mojave, stating it could be provided only for a practice immediately preceding an airshow, Reid said.
Airport officials enlisted the aid of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office to plead their case to the FAA, but to no avail. The Bakersfield Republican’s office said they would continue to work with the FAA on the matter, but not in time to allow the team to practice, next month.
“At this time, we can’t host the Thunderbirds because they require a TFR,” Reid said.
“It’s a shame because this practice could have helped our community economically while also inspiring younger generations. But I’m confident this will not be our last opportunity,” he said, via email.
The Thunderbirds’ training season runs from November to March, and is primarily held at their home base of Nellis Air Force Base, outside Las Vegas.
This is the second year the team is deploying elsewhere for a portion of their training period, in order to simulate and troubleshoot flying over varied areas, as they will during their nearly 70 performances across the country during the air show season.
The team’s Mojave visit was to follow two weeks training at Spaceport America in New Mexico, which is still scheduled.
“For the record, the Thunderbirds picked us as a location,” Mojave Air and Space Port Board President Diane Barney said. “Here’s hoping we can figure out something so in the future the Thunderbirds can be where they really wanted to practice.”
