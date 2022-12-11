No Thunderbirds

The Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will not be coming to the Mojave Air and Space Port, next month, for a two-week practice session, after all, when they were unable to obtain the necessary permit from the Federal Aviation Administration.

 KEVIN LANDIS/Special to the Valley Press

MOJAVE — The Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team will not be practicing at the Mojave Air and Space Port, early next year, as previously planned, airport officials announced, this week.

Despite efforts by the airport, Thunderbirds and other federal officials, the Federal Aviation Administration would not provide the airspace restriction required by the flight team to hold their practices, Mojave Air and Space Port Interim General Manager/CEO Tim Reid said.

