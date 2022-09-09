MOJAVE — The sights and sounds of the Air Force Thunderbirds’ distinctly-painted F-16 jets may become a frequent occurrence in Mojave, as the demonstration team is considering the Mojave Air and Space Port as a winter training site.
Members of the team visited the airport, last week, on a scoping visit, putting three planes through their aerial paces and meeting with the Mojave Air and Space Port team.
“The Thunderbirds, I think, were very impressed. They liked the area,” Interim CEO Tim Reid said, Tuesday, during a report to the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors.
Should the team decide to hold a training trip in Mojave, it would be for two weeks, in January.
Their aerial exercises will require closing the local airspace to other operations for two hours each day, an hour in the morning and one in the afternoon, Reid said.
“There is an impact on our tenants,” he said, adding that as soon as airport staff learns from the team that they plan on coming, they will begin working with tenants to accommodate their operations.
“That’s my concern — is it compatible with our tenants?” Director Jim Balentine said.
In addition to providing visibility for the airport and a free air show for area residents, the Thunderbirds will purchase jet fuel from the airport during their stay, around 14,000 gallons per day, Reid said.
For comparison, in July, the airport sold 33,209 gallons of jet fuel in the entire month.
The Mojave Air and Space Port will also increase outreach efforts to the surrounding community ahead of any training visit, as the Thunderbirds’ operations will mean additional noise during that period.
“We don’t want to unjustly irritate our neighbors,” Reid said, “but it’s a great opportunity for the community, a great revenue producer for our economy.
“Plus, you can’t buy this publicity.”
Balentine noted that the Thunderbirds will likely draw visitors from outside the area who may patronize local restaurants and gas stations while here.
The scoping visit alone, while not publicized, drew a great deal of location attention.
The Thunderbirds’ training season runs from November to March, and is primarily held at their home base of Nellis Air Force Base, outside Las Vegas.
This year, however, the team began holding winter training trips, first to Spaceport America in New Mexico and Fort Huachuca, Ariz.
