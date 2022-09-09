Thunderbirds

The Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team visited the Mojave Air and Space Port, on Aug. 30, on a scoping mission to decide if the airport is suitable for a winter training trip, in January.

 Photo courtesy of Cam Martin

MOJAVE — The sights and sounds of the Air Force Thunderbirds’ distinctly-painted F-16 jets may become a frequent occurrence in Mojave, as the demonstration team is considering the Mojave Air and Space Port as a winter training site.

Members of the team visited the airport, last week, on a scoping visit, putting three planes through their aerial paces and meeting with the Mojave Air and Space Port team.

