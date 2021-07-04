LANCASTER — Air show excitement, featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds, will return to Gen. William J. Fox Field in Lancaster in October.
Los Angeles County, which owns and operates the airfield, announced Friday that the AirDotShow Live Tour will have its 2021 tour finale at Fox Field on Oct. 23 and 24.
In addition to the crowd-pleasing Thunderbirds precision demonstration team, the LA AirShow will feature the F-36 Lightening II Demonstration Team.
Other performers and static ground displays will be announced in the coming months, organizers said.
“The return of air shows this spring have been an inspirational and patriotic sign of reopening in communities across America,” Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. “I’m pleased that our Antelope Valley community, which is so deeply rooted in aviation, will be able to share in this excitement as we return an air show to Fox Airfield this fall.”
Tickets are on sale now, with special introductory pricing through July 6. Ticket sales are available at laairshow.com.
The AirDotShow Live Tour presents air shows along the East Coast, from Cocoa Beach, Florida, to New York.
Air Show Director Dennis Dunbar returns to help lead this year’s show. He was instrumental in the initial years of the grassroots Los Angeles County Air Show, which held events at Fox Field from 2014 to 2018.
“It’s going to be great,” he said.
The AirDotShow Live Tour also features on-demand content and livestream options to reach those who are unable to attend in person, Dunbar said.
“People from all over the world are starting to watch these things,” he said.
This will be the first air show at Fox Field since March 2018, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the scheduled March 2020 show.
While the October show is not a production of the Los Angeles County Air Show organization which did the prior shows at Fox Field, it will still feature local volunteers to staff the event and will support local charities, Dunbar said.
“We had great volunteers out there,” he said. “I miss them. It’ll be good to be back.”
Information on volunteering is available on the website.
The non-profit Los Angeles County Air Show was formed in response to the cessation of the popular air shows at Edwards. In five years of events at Fox Field, the program included world-class performances by the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbird teams, as well as warbirds, aerobatics and demonstrations of current military aircraft.
