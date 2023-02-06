EDWARDS AFB — Personnel at Edwards Air Force Base, in the past two weeks, saw an exciting addition to their regular daily air shows of the many aircraft that fly there: the US Air Force Thunderbirds.
The Air Force’s precision flight demonstration team took up residence at the storied base as part of its winter training sessions.
In addition to the daily flying displays as the team practiced for its upcoming air show season, the Thunderbirds team spent time with base personnel, speaking to students and many others.
“We’ve been thrilled by the warm welcome and great community out here, and appreciate them making our mission easy — recruit, retain, and inspire!” the team posted on Facebook.
The Thunderbirds’ training season runs from November to March, and is primarily held at their home base of Nellis Air Force Base, outside Las Vegas.
This is the second year the team is deploying elsewhere for a portion of their training period, in order to simulate and troubleshoot flying over varied areas, as they will during their nearly 70 performances across the country during the air show season.
Originally, the team had scouted and selected the nearby Mojave Air and Space Port for a deployed session, but the Federal Aviation Administration would not provide the airspace restriction required by the flight team to hold their practices.
