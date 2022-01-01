EDWARDS AFB — An air show will return to the Antelope Valley, in October 2022, featuring the acclaimed US Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team.
Edwards Air Force Base officials have announced the return of a public air show to the base, to be held Oct. 15 and 16, and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first supersonic flight, when then-Capt. Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier over Edwards.
So far, the Thunderbirds are the only confirmed performers for the Aerospace Valley Air Show, but additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming months, base officials said.
The 2022 Aerospace Valley Air Show will mark the first public air show at the storied base since 2009, and a return to local air shows after the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors saw¡ the end of the Los Angeles County Air Show.
That effort, headed by a grassroots nonprofit organization, was held annually at Gen. William J. Fox Field in Lancaster from 2014 through 2018. The Los Angeles County Air Show was formed in response to the cessation of the popular air shows at Edwards. In five years of events at Fox Field, the program included world-class performances by the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbird teams, as well as warbirds, aerobatics and demonstrations of current military aircraft.
The nonprofit air show organization and Edwards had an agreement to participate jointly in producing local air shows, alternating between Fox Field and the base. However, the pandemic shut down the first of these scheduled, in March 2020.
Edwards held a virtual air show in October 2020, with a parade of planes over the Valley.
