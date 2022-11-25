Thunderbirds

The US Air Force Thunderbirds will take up residence at the Mojave Air and Space Port, in January, for a two-week winter training session, as the team prepares for the air show season.

 KEVIN LANDIS/Special to the Valley Press

MOJAVE — It will be like an air show, every day, for Mojave residents when the US Air Force Thunderbirds come to town, in late January, for winter training at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

The Air Force’s air demonstration team will be in residence, from Jan. 23 to Feb. 4, for the second leg of their winter training, airport officials announced, on Monday.

