LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Hospital’s New to You thrift store observed its 50th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting grand re-opening ceremony Monday morning celebrated by the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce.
Staffed entirely by volunteers, the thrift store has been supporting the Antelope Valley Hospital Auxiliary since 1971. All proceed directly benefit the hospital and its patients.
“Fifty years is a lot of years and I want to thank the auxiliary and all the volunteers,” AV Hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian said. “You know, their work has given the hospital over four million dollars, and done a lot of good things for the hospital and the community and everybody else who’s involved with us.”
The donations helped pay for items such as critical care beds, lift equipment, ultrasound machines, and crash carts.
The thrift store helps residents find second-hand or donated merchandise for reduced prices. Donors may drop off new and gently used items to support the Antelope Valley community; the store accepts fashion accessories, shoes, home goods, arts and crafts, and a variety of clothing items. It does not, however, accept large furniture, mattresses, used pillows, computers, TVs, monitors, copy or fax machines.
Thrift store manager Annette Grimes thanked the volunteers who work at the store.
“Their work, their efforts, I truly love them,” Grimes said. “They put a lot of work into this business, and to have made it this far is incredible.”
The thrift store was previously on Avenue I. It has been in its new location about two years. The store was open off and on over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Auxiliary President Harriet Lee said they have donated more than $4.5 million to the hospital. She thanked the hospital administration for their support.
“When you donate something to the New to You, you know that you’re giving something to the hospital,” Lee said.
The store, at 44256 10th St. West, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. In honor of its golden anniversary, the store has a 50% off sale through Friday.
