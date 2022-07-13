LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees approved a three-year clinical affiliation agreement with Palmdale Regional Medical Center for students enrolled in the registered nursing, vocational nursing, respiratory therapy and radiologic technology programs to complete their clinical experiences.
The Board voted 4-0 with Clerk Michelle Harvey absent. The agreement is good from June 30, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
The goal is to advance student training and education and assist in meeting the demand for health care personnel and to make available better health services to patients in the community, according to the agreement.
