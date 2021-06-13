LANCASTER — Firefighters on Friday night stopped the progress of a 673-acre brushfire in an unincorporated area that may have been triggered by a three-vehicle crash that critically injured two people.
The crash and fire were reported at 5:32 p.m. at 160th Street West and West Avenue D, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Cheryl Sims.
The crash involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles, and two patients were airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition, said Dispatch Supervisor Bernard Peters.
The West Fire was first reported as 10 acres, but it quickly grew to at least 30 acres, according to a tweet sent by the Los Angeles County Fire Department Air Operations Section.
After flying the two critically injured patients to a trauma center, a Firehawk helicopter returned to join firefighting efforts.
Fire officials reported at 8 p.m. that the fire was mapped and had grown to 673 acres but progress was halted.
The fire damaged numerous power poles, according to the department.
