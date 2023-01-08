PALMDALE — Two women were killed, Thursday, in a crash involving three vehicles at a stop sign.
The crash was reported, at about 2:40 p.m., at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The two women were in a 2020 Hyundai, heading north on 100th Street East, and stopped at the stop sign at Avenue R. As they started into the intersection, a 2019 GMC, driven by Juan Jose Escamilla, 41, of Littlerock, eastbound on Avenue R, failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Hyundai.
At the same time, a 2021 Toyota was approaching the intersection westbound on Avenue R. The impact of the collision pushed the Hyundai into the Toyota, as well.
The force of the collision killed the driver and passenger of the Hyundai, who have been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner as Ericka Gonzalez, 26, of Lake Los Angeles, and Esmeralda Rangel, 23, of Littlerock.
Escamilla, the driver of the GMC, sustained minor injuries and his passenger, Jose Chavez, 40, of North Carolina, sustained moderate injuries, CHP officials reported.
The occupants of the Toyota were uninjured.
Escamilla was arrested, according to the CHP.
The involvement of alcohol is suspected to be a factor and is under investigation.
The collision also downed a utility pole and power lines, causing a power outage that lasted nearly 12 hours, according to residents in the area.
This was the first fatal collision, this year, in the CHP Antelope Valley Office’s jurisdiction, which includes all the roadways in the unincorporated Los Angeles County areas of the Valley, as well as all state highways.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer T. Lee or Officer M. Recalde at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
