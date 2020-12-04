ACTON (CNS) — A speeding Mercedes rear-ended an SUV towing a trailer in the unincorporated Acton area, then veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle, injuring five people, authorities said Thursday.
The crash occurred in the 4000 block of Sierra Highway, near Crown Valley Road, at about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Ryan Bodily of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A Chevy Suburban was southbound on Sierra Highway when it was rear-ended by the Mercedes, which veered into the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle, Bodily said.
Five patients were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, he said.
Detectives were investigating speed as the primary factor in the crash and it was unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved, he said.
The names of the patients were not disclosed.
