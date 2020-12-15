PALMDALE — A three-vehicle collision on Pearblossom Highway left one dead, early Sunday morning.
Deputies from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station responded at approximately 3:42 a.m., to a traffic collision near Pearblossom Highway and 65th Street East.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1997 Chevy S-10 pickup truck, driven by a 27-year-old male, was traveling westbound on Pearblossom Highway in the number one eastbound lane, into oncoming traffic.
At the same time, a woman was traveling eastbound, in the number one lane and noticed the S-10 coming toward her. She swerved to avoid a collision, however, the two vehicles collided, anyway.
The impact resulted in the S-10 being pushed into the westbound lanes of Pearblossom Highway. It was then struck by a semi-truck that was traveling in that direction.
The pickup truck driver succumbed to his injuries on scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.