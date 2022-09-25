BEVERLY HILLS — Three suspects were arrested this week in connection with a brazen smash-and-grab robbery where $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a high-end Beverly Hills store, earlier this year, police said.
Up to six robbers wielding sledgehammers smashed display cases and stole precious gems, designer watches and necklaces from Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills during the middle of the day, on March 22.
Police and FBI investigators used surveillance footage to track down three of the suspects, who were arrested, Wednesday, after officers served search warrants at separate locations.
A 20-year-old man and an unidentified juvenile were taken into custody in Long Beach, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release.
A third suspect, a man from Gardena, was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers during a traffic stop in Barstow, officials said.
