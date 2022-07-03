Three people have been seriously injured in two separate shooting incidents.
A man wounded, Friday night, in a shooting in Palmdale was hospitalized in critical condition while a second man was hospitalized with moderate injuries.
Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 8:52 p.m. to the 1700 block of East Palmdale Boulevard where they found a shooting victim lying in the parking lot of a shopping center, Lt. Layne Arnold told City News Service.
The victim was taken to Palmdale Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Deputies later learned a second man was driven to the hospital with moderate injuries, Arnold said.
There was no suspect information or motive given for the shootings.
“We’re still investigating,” Arnold said. “We don’t know exactly what happened yet.”
In Lancaster a woman was in critical condition, early Saturday, after being shot.
Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call at approximately 12:10 a.m. on the 1100 block of West Avenue H-12, where they found a woman who had been shot at least two times, said a station watch commander.
Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a dark-colored, four-door sedan drive away from the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The shooting is under investigation and there was no suspect information.
