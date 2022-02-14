CHULA VISTA — Three people were killed and a fourth was critically injured when a car went off a road onto a median and slammed into a tree near San Diego, authorities said.
Two dogs in the Nissan Sentra were also killed in the single-vehicle crash around 4 p.m., Saturday afternoon, in Chula Vista, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
The driver of the Nissan died at the scene and the two other passengers died at the hospital, police Officer Ed Christopher said.
