PALMDALE — Authorities arrested three people on suspicion of driving under the influence during a Friday night driving under the influence checkpoint at Avenue R and 40th Street East.
Another 16 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended license. In total, 903 vehicles were contacted during the eight-hour checkpoint, which ran from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in an advisory.
