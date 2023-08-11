Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first mission carrying commercial passengers Thursday morning, opening a new phase of the company’s business.
On board the flight, dubbed Galactic 02, were an 80-year-old former Olympian and a mother-daughter team from Antigua who won the flight in a contest.
“I’m still up there,” Keisha Schahaff, a 46-year-old health and wellness coach from Antigua and Barbuda, said following the flight.
Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft, dubbed Unity, took off at 7:30 a.m. PDT from Spaceport America in New Mexico, slung beneath the massive wing of its mothership Eve. It was carried to 44,300 feet altitude, where the craft was released and its rocket motor lit, carrying its passengers at speeds of up to Mach 3 to an ultimate altitude of about 290,000 feet, or 55 miles. The US Air Force recognizes 50 miles as the boundary for astronaut status among its ranks.
Unity and its passengers and crew returned to a smooth landing on the runway at Spaceport America an hour after takeoff.
The flight was a long time coming for United Kingdom resident Jon Goodwin, 80, who was the fourth person to purchase a Virgin Galactic ticket in September 2005. In the interim, the adventurer developed Parkinson’s disease, which he feared put an end to his dreams of spaceflight. On Thursday, he credited the Virgin Galactic team for accepting him for the flight.
“It never stopped me from doing what I wanted to do,” he said.
Goodwin hopes that seeing him continue to pursue his dreams will help inspire others with Parkinson’s or other illnesses to pursue their own.
“It was far more dramatic than I imagined it would be,” he said of the flight experience, calling it “completely surreal.”
“The most impressive thing was looking at Earth from space,” Goodwin said.
Schahaff, who won the flight for herself and her daughter in a charity sweepstakes in November 2021, said she was so excited she didn’t sleep much the night before. But once she was up early Thursday morning and looked up at a clear sky full of stars and the moon, “it felt like the universe was connecting with me again, saying ‘You’re welcome, come.’ ”
She hopes her flight will help inspire and motivate others to dream big and to follow those dreams.
“We have to go beyond our fears,” Schahaff said. “If it can (happen) for me, it can (happen) for anyone else.”
Schahaff’s daughter, Anastatia Mayers, 18, said she was “shocked at the things that you feel. You are so much more connected to everything than you would expect to be.”
“It was incredible,” she said. “I’m still starstruck.”
The flight has sparked a taste for adventure in the university student.
“I definitely think that this experience has grounded me and kind of awoken me,” she said. “I definitely feel more connected to Earth itself and a lot more motivated to explore and be even more adventurous.”
Schahaff and Mayers were supported by thousands in Antigua at a watch party, shown during the Virgin Galactic livestream as crowds waved Antiguan flags and followed their countrywomen’s journey.
Both women wore matching Antiguan flags on the sleeves of their flight suits; Goodwin wore the flag of Great Britain. Each suit also bore a second flag representing something close to them: Mayers’ bore the flag of Scotland, where she is a student at the University of Aberdeen; Schahaff wore the flag of Israel, representing her husband’s background; and Goodwin wore the seal of the Stafford and Stone Canoe Club, which he helped found.
All three also carried mementos and photos of loved ones with them.
The passengers were not the only ones to first experience flight beyond the stratosphere on Thursday: Unity pilot Kelly Latimer made her first suborbital flight after having piloted the mothership for many of the previous launches.
“In my entire career, from the Air Force Academy to being a test pilot for NASA, nothing tops what I have just experienced at the controls of VSS Unity,” she said in a Virgin Galactic release. “Going to space today fulfilled an ambition I’ve had since I was a child. It is a privilege to be part of a majority-women crew making history as the most female astronauts flying to space in a single mission.”
Thursday’s flight represented a number of milestones for Virgin Galactic and suborbital space travel, including the first female astronauts from the Caribbean, the first mother-daughter team of astronauts, the youngest person to fly to space, the first Olympian to fly to space and the first majority-women crew to fly to space (four of the six on board Unity were women).
“Today Virgin Galactic took another historic leap forward by flying our first private astronaut mission and demonstrating how our spaceflights will broaden access to space,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a post-flight release. “Jon, Keisha and Ana each embody our fundamental belief that space is for everyone, and we are proud that today’s flight has inspired people and communities around the world. This is just the beginning, as we plan to continue flying monthly spaceflights while also developing our Delta Class production spaceships to scale our business.”
Following post-flight inspections and analysis, Virgin Galactic expects to return to the skies next month for its third commercial flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.