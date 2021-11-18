SAN DIEGO — San Diego lifeguards pulled two adults and a child from the ocean after it was reported that dozens of people were attempting to swim from Mexico into the United States, authorities said, Wednesday.
Tijuana officials reported the crossing attempt to authorities in San Diego around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, the Union-Tribune reported.
Lifeguard Lieutenant Rick Romero said the three people pulled from the water were uninjured. Border Patrol agents took custody of all three — a man, a woman and a boy who were all Mexican citizens, according to the agency.
Authorities continued to search the waters but did not find any additional people, according to the Border Patrol.
About 150 miles up the coast, authorities discovered an overturned panga boat floating near the Malibu shoreline, but no people were found, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
