LOS ANGELES — Three men have been arrested in connection with the drug overdose deaths of two unconscious women who were left at Southern California hospitals, the Los Angeles Police Department said, Thursday.
David Pearce, 37, was arrested for investigation of manslaughter while Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, were held on suspicion of being accessories to manslaughter, police said in a statement.
The women were dumped at the hospitals last month after reportedly last being seen attending a warehouse party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.