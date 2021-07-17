ANGWIN, Calif. — Three people were killed Friday when a small airplane crashed and burned in a Napa County vineyard, the second air crash with multiple fatalities in Northern California in two days.
A pilot and two passengers were aboard when the plane went down in the community of Angwin, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The three died at the scene, about 55 miles north of San Francisco.
They were not immediately identified.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the Beech V35B.
In Humboldt County, authorities said the remains of four people were recovered from the wreckage of a single-engine Mooney M20J that went down Thursday near the Dinsmore Airport.
