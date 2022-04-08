ANTELOPE ACRES — A 39-year-old Lompoc man was killed, early Wednesday, when he failed to stop for a posted stop sign and another vehicle crashed into his at the intersection of 110th Street West and Avenue I.
The fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:25 a.m. The deceased driver, identified, Thursday, as David Garcia by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was driving a 2003 Honda south on 110th Street West north of Avenue I. Garcia failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection of Avenue I and 110th Street West, according to a report by Officer C. Borne of the California Highway Patrol.
Lancaster resident Juan Hernandez was driving a 2004 GMC east on Avenue I west of 110th Street West. Hernandez, who did not have a posted stop sign, crashed into the Honda. The impact caused the Honda to overturn. Garcia, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected, resulting in fatal injuries, the report said.
The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is still under investigation in the crash. No further details were available. The crash marked the 11th person killed so far this year in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction.
The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol’s Antelope Valley Area Office. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer C. Borne at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office, at 661-948-8541.
