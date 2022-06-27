BRENTWOOD — Three people were killed, Sunday afternoon, when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car ín Northern California, authorities said.
The crash occurred at around 1 p.m., in Brentwood, about an hour’s drive southeast of San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Three people died at the scene. Two adults and a child were taken to hospitals but there was no immediate word on their conditions, KRON-TV reported.
The victims were inside the four-door sedan when it was struck. The car came to rest about 60 feet away from the tracks.
