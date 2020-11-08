OCEANSIDE — Three people were killed Thursday when their sport utility vehicle crashed into a traffic pole and caught fire in Oceanside, authorities said.
The Mitsubishi Outlander was heading westbound on State Route 78 at about 2 p.m. when it veered off the road, went down an embankment, hit a fence and struck the pole on surface streets before bursting into flames, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.
