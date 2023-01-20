SANTA ANA — Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville, in 2013, prosecutors said, Thursday.
Aurelio Patino, 39, who most recently lived in Riverside, Christopher Ruiz, 48, most recently of San Diego, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder, Wednesday night, in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of 38-year-old Javier Sanchez.
Patino was serving a 16-month sentence at the time for being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, Ruiz was behind bars on a 10-year sentence for racketeering and methamphetamine-related charges, and Villegas was in prison for 15 years for a methamphetamine case, prosecutors said.
The three are scheduled for sentencing, June 12.
The beating took place in the recreation yard of the prison, attorneys said during the trial.
Defense attorney Melissa Weinberger, who represents Ruiz, told jurors that shot callers in the prison directed the men to beat down the victim, but not kill him.
“These three guys were not shot-callers,” Weinberger said. “They were soldiers.”
