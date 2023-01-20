SANTA ANA — Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville, in 2013, prosecutors said, Thursday.

Aurelio Patino, 39, who most recently lived in  Riverside, Christopher Ruiz, 48, most recently of San Diego, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder, Wednesday night, in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of 38-year-old Javier Sanchez.

