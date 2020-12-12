LANCASTER — The AV Fair & Event Center Joint Powers Authority reappointed Antelope Valley Fair Association Board of Directors Gus Camacho, Newton Chelette and Gary Van Dam to the AV Fair Association Board.
All three re-appointments will serve a four-year term.
“The reappointment of these three individuals ensures continuity and maintains strong leadership of the AVFA Board of Directors, which are vital assets as we continue to navigate these challenging times, while planning for an exciting future of this beloved venue and all it brings to our community,” Joint Powers Authority Board President Marvin Crist said.
The three re-appointments round out the 11-member AV Fair Association Board of Directors.
Camacho has served on the AVFA Board since 2015 and has made considerable contributions as La Feria, La Plaza and Motor Sports chair/member. His extensive business acumen in financial management and deep fair industry knowledge is a significant benefit to the AVFA Board.
Van Dam has served on the AVFA Board for five years. Van Dam’s wide-ranging agricultural and business expertise has been, and will continue to be, instrumental in shaping the future of the AVFA Board.
Chelette brings decades of executive experience in education and community strategy to the AVFA Board. He has served on the AVFA Board for the past seven years. Chelette’s vast skills, background and expertise will continue to bring invaluable insights to AVFA Board vision and development strategies.
All three re-appointment terms commence on Dec. 31.
“I congratulate Mr. Van Dam, Mr. Camacho and Mr. Chelette on their re-appointments,” AVFA Board of Directors President Drew Mercy said. “They have been a pleasure to work with, and I look forward to the valuable and ongoing contributions they will continue to make to the AVFA Board of Directors.”
Visit avfair.com for details regarding the AV Fair & Event Center.
