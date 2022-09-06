LANCASTER (CNS) — Three people, including a baby, were injured this morning when a car went off the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Lancaster, overturned and came to rest in an auto mall.
The crash was first reported at 12:12 a.m. on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway just north of Avenue K-8, according to the California Highway Patrol.
