SANTA CLARITA — Three inmates were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after possibly overdosing Tuesday in the yard at Pitchess Detention Center, authorities said.
Paramedics responded around 10 a.m. following reports that 17 people required treatment in a mass casualty incident, said Sgt. Bryan Moreno with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.