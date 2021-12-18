OAK PARK, Calif. — Three people were found dead, Thursday, at a Ventura County home but there wasn’t any indication of foul play, authorities said.
A woman called the Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 3:30 p.m., to report that her father and two sisters were dead, the Ventura County Star reported. The three were found in the home.
There wasn’t any sign of forced entry into the home or indications of foul play and the deaths remained under investigation, authorities said.
