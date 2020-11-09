LANCASTER – Antelope Valley College will hold open forums today, Tuesday and Thursday for the three final candidates up for the position of assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs.
The candidates — Howard Davis, Paul De La Cerda and Isabelle Saber — will meet with various constituency groups to discuss their preparation for the position, education, leadership philosophy, and views on significant issues related to the position.
The open forums will be held via Zoom and live-streamed through the AV College YouTube channel.
Davis’ open forum is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. today. De La Cerda’s open forum is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Saber’s open forum is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Davis has more than 20 years of service in the California Community College system. He started as an adjunct faculty member, served as a tenured faculty member for nearly 10 years, and is in his fifth year at dean of Student Learning at Moorpark College.
“My work is guided by an unquestioned passion and deep commitment to the power of higher education to transform lives and families for generations to come,” Davis wrote in his candidate stated objective. “My own experience as a low socioeconomic, first-generation undergraduate student was powerfully altered by a faculty member and student service employee teaming together to rescue me from the precipice of dropping out.”
Davis added their support enabled him to complete his bachelor’s degree and continue his education. Davis has a doctorate in Education with an emphasis in Higher Education Leadership from California Lutheran University, and a master’s degree in Education from Claremont Graduate University.
De La Cerda has five years of teaching experience and more than 15 years of administrative and related experience. He started his career as an adjunct faculty member and director at College of the Canyons in the Workforce And Economic Development and Business Department.
For the past seven years, De La Cerda has served as dean of Academic Affairs at East Los Angeles College, overseeing instructional departments at the main campus and extension campus sites. He previously served as an associate and acting dean of Academic Affairs at Los Angeles Southwest College.
De La Cerda has a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in business administration. He is working on his doctorate in Organizational Change and Educational Leadership at the University of Southern California-Rossier School of Education.
“These experiences and more have given me a strong working knowledge of community college leadership, accreditation, and instruction at the college and district level, board policy/program developments and their impact, planning and budgetary processes, financial management,” De La Cerda wrote in his candidate stated objective.
Saber’s community college background spans three decades. She started as a student, then became a student worker, tutor, classified employee, adjunct instructor, full-time faculty, dean and vice president of Academic Affairs/superintendent.
“My dedication to student success and equitable access is informed by my own family history and life experience which, among other elements, include several immigrations across three continents and an education obtained in three languages in various countries,” Saber wrote in her candidate stated objective.
Visit https://www.avc.edu/vpaa-forum for details on how to submit questions for the open forums.
