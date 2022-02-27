SACRAMENTO — Three former officials of an American Indian tribe that runs a Northern California casino have each been sentenced to more than three years in prison for embezzling nearly $5 million from the tribe and using the money to fund luxurious lifestyles, federal prosecutors said.
John Crosby, 56, his mother Ines Crosby, 76, and her sister, Leslie Lohse, 67, stole money over five years from the Paskenta Tribe of Nomlaki Indians, which owns the Rolling Hills Casino north of Sacramento, prosecutors said.
John Crosby is a former FBI agent in Sacramento who was the tribe’s economic development director. His mother was the tribe’s administrator and his aunt was treasurer.
In 2019, all three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to embezzle or steal from a tribal organization. John Crosby and Lohse also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return and Ines Crosby pleaded guilty to failing to file a tax return.
Prosecutors said the trio took more than $4.9 million of the tribe’s money and spent it on fancy homes, cars and other luxuries, including $243,000 for a swimming pool and spa at John Crosby’s house; $84,000 for a koi pond for Ines Crosby; and $150,000 to buy gold coins and other precious metals.
"""John Crosby is a former FBI agent""" The FBI has become "Pond Scum"...China's Toilet Lickers.
