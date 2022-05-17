CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Fire Department responded to a spate of small fires in a single 24-hour period, last week.
The series of fires — all successfully and promptly extinguished — began around 5 p.m., on Thursday, when a power pole caught fire in the 9300 block of Karen/Margery Avenue, the California City Fire Department reported on its Facebook page.
The fire started at the base of the pole and worked its way up, spreading to nearby wooden fences and vegetation.
The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, while avoiding an exposed high voltage power line that ran from a transformer, down the pole, to an underground conduit.
The cause of the fire appears to have been a failure in the underground equipment, according to the Department report.
The second fire was reported just before 2 p.m., on Friday, with smoke and flames seen coming from an apartment in the 8300 block of Xavier Avenue, according to the report.
Firefighters forced their way inside the apartment to find a stove fire, caused by food cooking and left unattended.
The fire was quickly extinguished and the apartment ventilated to remove smoke. No injuries were reported.
Finally, just before 5 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in front of a house in the 9600 block of Mendiburu Road. The car fire was extinguished without spreading to the house. No injuries were reported.
