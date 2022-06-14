PALMDALE — Three Palmdale city employees have filed a lawsuit against the city and former city manager J.J. Murphy, alleging retaliation, harassment, discrimination, assault and other improper actions.
The plaintiffs — City Clerk Shanae Smith, Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez and Deputy City Manager Michael Behen — had filed claims, precursors to a lawsuit, against the city and Murphy, earlier this year.
The lawsuit, which combines the claims of all three employees, was filed, June 3, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
All three earlier claims against the city, as well as the more recent lawsuit, are scheduled for discussion, Wednesday, by the City Council, during closed session.
A Palmdale spokesperson said, via email, that the city is unable to comment on this litigation at this time.
The lawsuit’s allegations of retaliation and harassment are similar to ones made in another lawsuit, filed in February, against the city and Murphy, by former assistant city manager Maithi (Marie) Ricci. That lawsuit is pending in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
Ricci’s lawsuit alleges that Murphy retaliated and defamed her when she reported his actions, including discrimination, harassment and improper and/or illegal use of public funds, among other claims.
According to the new lawsuit, Smith and Nevarez allege Murphy demanded the womens’ loyalty after Ricci’s firing, in August, associating both women with her.
Smith alleges Murphy retaliated against her for her association with the former assistant city manager.
She also alleges a fear of workplace violence based on Murphy’s retaliation and when new Assistant (now acting) City Manager Ronda Perez “aggressively banged on my office door and violently shook the handle, while yelling at me to let her in,” while Smith was participating in a webinar.
Nevarez also alleges discrimination, including sexist and discriminatory comments by Murphy that are also included in Ricci’s lawsuit.
Behen alleges he faced retaliation for defending the women, as well as for refusing to support Murphy and reporting his unethical or illegal actions, including improperly awarding, in April, a sole source contract to a firm partly owned by former Lancaster city manager Mark Bozigian.
The lawsuit states Behen believed “Murphy was engaging in a quid pro quo deal to compensate Mr. Bozigian for his assistance” with the Measure AV Palmdale sales tax ballot measure.
According to the lawsuit, all three plaintiffs, as well as Ricci, opposed the corruption, self-dealing and unethical conduct in which Murphy was allegedly engaging, reporting it within the city, to the City Council or law enforcement. They faced retaliation for these actions.
All three plaintiffs in the lawsuit also allege they were denied performance reviews and associated salary increases.
Murphy was fired by the City Council, without cause, on Feb. 16, months after the claims made by Ricci and the others.
