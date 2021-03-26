Three people died as a result of traffic collisions on Wednesday and Thursday in the Antelope Valley.
The deceased were involved three different incidents, the first two occurred within 18 minutes of each other.
The first happened at 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday on Pearblossom Highway east of 126th Street East. A 35-year-old female was walking south, across the eastbound lanes, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.
Reina L. Flores Urena, 61, of Santa Clarita, driving a 2019 Ford Fusion in the right lane, eastbound on Pearblossom Highway, struck the 35-year-old unidentified woman from Pearblossom. Upon impact, the pedestrian was thrown into the westbound left lane, then struck by another vehicle.
It is unknown who the second driver was or what type of vehicle they were operating, as they did not stop after striking the woman. As a result of the impact with the vehicles, the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. It is unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the incident and it’s still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer R. Novak at the Antelope Valley CHP Office.
The second fatal incident occurred at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday on Sierra Highway, north of Mountain Springs Road, when Emily Dominguez, 19, of Santa Clarita, lost control of her vehicle and collided with another vehicle.
Dominguez was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla south on Sierra Highway, while Nelson Gomez, 59, of Palmdale, was traveling north. Dominguez had a 20-year-old unnamed male passenger from Canyon Country in the car.
For reasons still under investigation, according to the CHP news release, Dominguez drove onto the dirt shoulder and lost control. The Corolla went across the southbound lane and entered the northbound lane, at which time the 1987 Toyota MR2, driven by Gomez, collided with the passenger’s side of Dominguez’s car, causing fatal injuries to her passenger.
Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in this collision, but the incident is still under investigation. The dead man’s name is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact Officer S. Taggart of the Antelope Valley CHP Office.
The third incident occurred at 5:02 a.m. Thursday morning on Avenue J east of 70th Street East.
An unnamed 69-year-old male pedestrian from Palmdale was walking east in the westbound lanes of Avenue J when Angel Perez, 24, of Lancaster, struck him.
Perez was driving a 2000 GMC in the westbound lane. The pedestrian was thrown onto the north shoulder of Avenue J and sustained fatal injuries.
Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this incident. The name of the dead man is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer J. Gallion at the CHP Antelope Valley Office. All officers can be reached by calling 661-948-8541.
The death of the 69-year-old pedestrian marks the 15th person killed so far this year in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction.
