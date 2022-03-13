PALMDALE — Three candidates, all Democrats, filed nomination papers by Friday’s deadline for the Antelope Valley’s new Assembly District 39, which covers the east side of the Valley, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.
The candidates are Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo; Lancaster attorney Steve Fox, who served one term as the 36th District representative before losing to Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, in November 2014; and Andrea Rosenthal, a community organizer for Strength Based Community Change.
Lackey, who represents Assembly District 36, will face Democratic challenger Rajpal Kahlon of Palmdale for the newly created Assembly District 34, which covers the west side of the Valley, according to the LA County Registrar.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, will run in the newly created Congressional District 27. Garcia represents District 25 currently. Six candidates, including two Republicans, filed nomination papers to challenge Garcia, according to the LA County Registrar.
Garcia’s challengers are Santa Clarita Democrat Christy Smith, who lost to Garcia by 333 votes, in November 2020; Democrat Ruth Luevanos, a teacher and Simi Valley City Councilwoman; Santa Clarita Democrat Quaye Quartey, a small business owner; Palmdale Republican Mark Pierce, a federal training director; Lancaster Republican David Rudnick, who ran as a Democrat, in the March 2021 special primary election for the 25th Congressional District seat; and Steve “Satan” Hill, who has no party affiliation.
The top two vote-getters, regardless of their partisan affiliations, advance to the general election, on Nov. 8.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who represents the 23rd Congressional District, will run for the new 20th Congressional District, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
The 20th Congressional District, which stretches north through Kern and Tulare counties, includes Rosamond, Mojave and Edwards Air Force Base. Other candidates include Republican James Macauley, Democrat Marisa Wood, Ben Dewell and James “The Deviant” Davis, who have no party affiliation, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
A portion of Kern County, including California City and Boron, is grouped into the neighboring Congressional district to the east, the 23rd. The border of this carve out runs just north of Mojave and slightly to the east, with Highway 58 as the southern boundary. The new 23rd District runs east to the state line and north to the Inyo County line.
Republican Rep. Jay Obernolte, who represents the 8th District, filed nomination papers, on March 4, for the new 23rd District. Democrats Blanca A. Gomez. Victorville City Councilwoman, and Derek Marshall, a community organizer, filed nomination papers for the seat, on Feb. 24 and March 1, respectively, according to the San Bernardino County Elections Division.
