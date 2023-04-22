EL CAJON, Calif. — The deaths of three people found in a burning house were under investigation Friday by San Diego County authorities.

The fire was reported just before midnight Thursday in an unincorporated area near El Cajon and the structure was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

