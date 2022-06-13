LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting, early Sunday, at a warehouse party, police said.
The summer kickoff event at the warehouse in Boyle Heights was advertised on social media and featured a performance by the rapper Money Sign Suede, CBS Los Angeles reported.
Los Angeles police responding to gunfire, around 3:30 a.m., found two people dead inside, officials told the news station. A wounded man discovered on a sidewalk outside was taken to a hospital, where he died.
