LANCASTER — The Lord’s House of Refuge will host its fourth annual Three-Day Tent Revival on Aug. 20-22 at Eastside Park, 45045 Fifth St. East.
Services and activities will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20; from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21; and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 22.
“This event is an opportunity for the community to seek deliverance and be healed in mind, body and spirit,” said Pastor Tina Thornton, event founder and leader of the Lord’s House of Refuge church. “We will have opportunities for individuals to receive the word and be baptized, as well as resources for mental and physical well-being. We have a huge diversity of pastors and we encourage everyone to come out and be uplifted in fellowship.”
Along with worship services, the event will feature medical services such as eye exams and blood pressure checks, as well as family activities and giveaways.
The resources will be provided by collaborative partners including WEDO CCAV (a division of The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley), Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center, Olive Support Services, Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County, Palmdale United Methodist Church and Into Focus Mobile Vision Clinic.
Visit the Facebook event page at tinyurl.com/3daytent or contact tentrevival2018@gmail.com for details.
