SAN FRANCISCO — A Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat, last year, was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway, prosecutors said, Thursday, as they announced charges against three people.
The 1-year-old boy, Jasper Wu, was killed, Nov. 6, 2021, on Interstate 880 in Oakland when his mother’s car got caught in the crossfire. He was just weeks away from turning 2 years old.
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges, Thursday, against Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins and Johnny Jackson. A fourth suspect, Keison Lee, was killed in a separate shooting, last month.
The defendants are part of the rival Chopper City and Eddy Rock gangs out of San Francisco, District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said during a news conference, Thursday.
Green and Bivins, who are allegedly members of the Chopper City gang, were driving in an Infiniti along the freeway, while Jackson and Lee, alleged members of the Eddy Rock gang, were in a Nissan Altima, prosecutors said.
A shot fired from the Infiniti missed the Altima, prosecutors said, and instead went through the windshield of the Wu family’s car. The bullet was found lodged in the seat behind Jasper’s car seat, O’Malley said.
