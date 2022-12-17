SAN FRANCISCO — A Northern California toddler fatally struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat, last year, was the victim of a rolling gun battle between rival gangs on a freeway, prosecutors said, Thursday, as they announced charges against three people.

The 1-year-old boy, Jasper Wu, was killed, Nov. 6, 2021, on Interstate 880 in Oakland when his mother’s car got caught in the crossfire. He was just weeks away from turning 2 years old.

