ANTELOPE ACRES — A Canyon Country man was killed in a three-car collision on State Route 138 (Avenue D) east of 110th Street West on Monday morning, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The collision occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. as the 41-year-old Canyon Country man was driving a 2000 Chevy Silverado east on SR-138.
At the same time, a 2021 Honda driven by Bradley Arrowood, 53, of Lancaster, was westbound on SR-138. He was followed by a 2017 Peterbilt driven by Brad Schjoneman, 49, of Denmark, Wis.
For reasons still under investigation, the Silverado and Peterbilt collided, CHP officials reported.
As a result, the driver of the Honda was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, according to CHP officials.
Neither of the other two drivers sustained injuries, CHP officials reported.
A Sig-Alert was issued, and traffic on SR-138 between 110th and 90th streets west was detoured for approximately three hours.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Officer S. Lewis at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541. After business hours, contact the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at 323-259-3200.
