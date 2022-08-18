Only three people took advantage of the extended candidate filing period for local races on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Parent and community advocate Raquel Alva Derfler filed nomination papers for the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education Trustee Area No. 4 seat held by Board member Amanda Parrell. Parrell did not seek re-election. Derfler will join nonprofit executive Juan Blanco and adjunct college professor Carla Corona on the ballot.
Derfler pulled nomination papers, on Aug. 11, for the Palmdale City Council District 5 seat. However, she could not complete the paperwork in time for the Aug. 12 deadline, she said.
She applied for the AV Union High School District Board of Education when she learned the filing period for her trustee area was extended.
“This is where my passion is,” Derfler said.
Parent advocate Ana Laura Quiles and educator/parent Alma I. Rodriguez filed nominations papers before Wednesday’s deadline for the Keppel Union School District Board of Education. Incumbent Georgia Halliman filed for re-election; incumbents Jannie Dutton and Theresa McCafferty did not. Challengers Blanca Nava and Andrew Steven Ramirez also filed nomination papers for a seat on the Board.
No other updates were available by press time, Wednesday.
