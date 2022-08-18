2022 election logo 1 col

Only three people took advantage of the extended candidate filing period for local races on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Parent and community advocate Raquel Alva Derfler filed nomination papers for the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education Trustee Area No. 4 seat held by Board member Amanda Parrell. Parrell did not seek re-election. Derfler will join nonprofit executive Juan Blanco and adjunct college professor Carla Corona on the ballot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.