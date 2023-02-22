MONTCLAIR, Calif. — Police announced three additional arrests in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy during a confrontation outside a Montclair mall in which another teen was stabbed.
The stabbing victim, a 17-year-old boy, recovered and was arrested on suspicion of murder two days after the shooting Feb. 2 in the parking lot of the Montclair Place mall.
