PALMDALE — A Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Driving Under the Influence (DUI) checkpoint, on Friday, yielded three drivers taken into custody for driving under the influence, among numerous other citations, according to station officials.
The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., at 40th Street East and Avenue R.
A total of 856 vehicles were checked during that period, Det. Danielle Day said.
Deputies conducted five field sobriety tests, resulting in the three drivers taken into custody.
In addition, the checkpoint yielded citations issued for eight unlicensed drivers, two with suspended licenses and two for not having children in the vehicle properly restrained, Day said.
Three vehicles were also towed.
The checkpoint site was chosen as it is a high-traffic area that has had a quite a few collisions, some due to drunk driving.
The station holds such DUI checkpoints four times each year at various sites across the city.
The checkpoints not only help promote public safety by removing dangerous drivers from the road, but are also a tool to provide education and promote awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials offer the reminder that impaired driving is not only due to alcohol consumption. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also interfere with driving.
Although medicinal and recreational marijuana use is legal in California, driving under the influence of it is not.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI offense face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, officials reported.
Funding for the DUI checkpoints is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, throughout the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
