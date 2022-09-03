California Wildfires

In this image from a Cal Fire monitoring camera from Hammond Ranch, the Mill Fire burns, Friday, near Weed, Calif. Residents of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood have been told to evacuate because of the blaze.

 Associated Press

WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes, Friday, and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately.

Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot and windy conditions, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The Mill Fire had burned 1.4 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Let's hope they do not all own electric cars...if so they are stuck if there is no electricity to charge their cars.

