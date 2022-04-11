Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High around 65F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low near 35F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.