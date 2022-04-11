LOS ANGELES — Thousands of people including truckers and firefighters from across the country gathered, Sunday, outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest vaccination mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The crowd gathered at Grand Park to hear speakers and performers, while big-rig trucks from the “People’s Convoy” were parked on nearby streets. Members of the convoy jammed traffic during a Washington protest earlier this year.
The peaceful crowd gathered to hear speakers and singers and was similar to a rally held at the same spot last year and to others staged around the country.
California battled a deadly winter Coronavirus surge linked to the Omicron variant but began easing masking and vaccination requirements this year as caseloads and hospitalization rates fell, which public health officials largely attributed to widespread vaccination and other safety measures.
However, the rates began to rise again, a couple of weeks ago, leading to concerns that the new, more infectious BA.2 variant was spreading.
Paul Schweit, 31, a New York firefighter and founder of the group Bravest for Choice, flew out with some teachers, transit operators and others to support local public workers, he said.
Schweit said he has been on unpaid leave, for five months, for failing to comply with New York’s vaccine requirement for public employees. He believes he had COVID-19 but recovered.
“The people that held out this long believe that this is not about a shot. It’s about the freedom to make the choice for yourself for your own bodily autonomy,” Schweit said. “We are 100% not anti-vaccine. We support the individual.”
(1) comment
Democrats will leave CoVid on the back burner until the elections get close..mail-in voter fraud is the only way they can win ..."anything". Anyone caught manipulating votes should be shot...or a minimum 5 year mandatory prison sentence. Scumbags think our voting system is a Joke, its not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.